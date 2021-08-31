Heartland Votes
Crash blocking 1 northbound lane of I-57 near Benton exit

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County early Tuesday...
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County early Tuesday morning, August 31.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County early Tuesday morning, August 31.

The crash was reported in the northbound lanes at the 70 mile marker, which is just south of the Benton exit.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, as of 4 a.m., one lane of I-57 is blocked and injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route and to avoid the area.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

