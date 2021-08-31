Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Corps of Engineers Memphis team installs first FEMA generator for Hurricane Ida relief

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District delivered and installed the first power...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District delivered and installed the first power generator at a Louisiana veterans home.(USACE Memphis District)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivered and installed the first Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency temporary power generator at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home on Tuesday, August 31.

The 156-bed facility is in Reserve, Louisiana.

According to the Corps, the generator will support the veteran home’s electrical requirements until regular electrical services in the area are restored.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District delivered and installed the first power...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District delivered and installed the first power generator at a Louisiana veterans home.(USACE Memphis District)

The USACE Memphis District deployed an Emergency Power Planning and Response Team to Louisiana for recovery efforts.

The 13-member “Power Team” left on August 28.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District delivered and installed the first power...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District delivered and installed the first power generator at a Louisiana veterans home.(USACE Memphis District)

“Already we’ve installed the first generator at a Veterans home in Reserve, Louisiana,” said Col. Zachary Miller, Memphis District commander. “So, we already have capabilities here literally saving lives. I want to thank all those with the Corps of Engineers who are already supporting this, and all those who are going to flow into the State of Louisiana in the days and months to come. There’s a huge effort to be done here. The people of this state are once again hurting and we’re going to make a difference here.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is closely coordinating with FEMA, other federal partners, and state and local agencies in response to Hurricane Ida.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit was backed up at least one mile for 2.5...
3 injured, including baby, in one of two crashes on I-57 near West Frankfort exits
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night in...
Driver identified in McCracken Co. deadly crash
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Masks will be required indoors statewide in Illinois starting on Monday, August 30, regardless...
New mask mandate goes into effect in Illinois

Latest News

Before the school year started, Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass said mask requirements may be...
Cape Girardeau school board meets to discuss district quarantine numbers, possible mask mandate
Cape Girardeau police say a parking lot at Lexington and Amblewood has seen an increase in...
Cape Girardeau police say they’re seeing more vehicle break-ins
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 on...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 104 new cases of COVID-19
The Missouri National Guard was mobilized on Tuesday, August 31 to help with post-Hurricane Ida...
Mo. National Guard mobilized for Hurricane Ida relief effort