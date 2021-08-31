Corps of Engineers Memphis team installs first FEMA generator for Hurricane Ida relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivered and installed the first Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency temporary power generator at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home on Tuesday, August 31.

The 156-bed facility is in Reserve, Louisiana.

According to the Corps, the generator will support the veteran home’s electrical requirements until regular electrical services in the area are restored.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District delivered and installed the first power generator at a Louisiana veterans home. (USACE Memphis District)

The USACE Memphis District deployed an Emergency Power Planning and Response Team to Louisiana for recovery efforts.

The 13-member “Power Team” left on August 28.

“Already we’ve installed the first generator at a Veterans home in Reserve, Louisiana,” said Col. Zachary Miller, Memphis District commander. “So, we already have capabilities here literally saving lives. I want to thank all those with the Corps of Engineers who are already supporting this, and all those who are going to flow into the State of Louisiana in the days and months to come. There’s a huge effort to be done here. The people of this state are once again hurting and we’re going to make a difference here.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is closely coordinating with FEMA, other federal partners, and state and local agencies in response to Hurricane Ida.

