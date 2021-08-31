Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale Warming center celebrates serving $50,000 meals

On Tuesday, August 31, the Carbondale Warming Center will be celebrating over the $50,000 meals...
On Tuesday, August 31, the Carbondale Warming Center will be celebrating over the $50,000 meals they served. (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS)((Source: Chris Drury, KFVS))
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Warming Center will celebrate for serving $50,000 meals on Tuesday, August 31 at 9 a.m.

According to Carbondale Warming Center the amount of meals they served is equivalent to feeding people in a sold out Busch Stadium.

Since the CWC reopened in December 2019 it has served over 300 men, women and children.

In addition more than sixty guests have found permanent housing because of the assistance given at the Center.

A short ceremony will be held at the center located at 608 E. College Street.

They said certificates will be presented to organizations and community members who helped provide or serve meals to guests.

“It takes a village, and because of ours, we have been able to feed those who are hungry and provide a safe, warm space for our most vulnerable population. However, we have nearly run out of money to pay our staff and keep the doors open. For us to continue our mission, we need financial support from the community, which has proved to have deep compassion for our guests,” said Carmalita Cahill, CWC Executive Director.

The Carbondale Warming Center are asking for the community’s support via monthly donations through GiveButter.

They also said anyone can sign up to make a one time donation or set up a recurring monthly gift of their chosen amount.

To make a donation or set up a recurring gift please visit the website.

For more information contact Carbondale Warming Center Executive Director Carmalita Cahill at 314- 312- 2539.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a 20-year-old woman reported missing in Williamson County on Saturday,...
Woman reported missing in Hurst found safe
Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in...
Steam locomotive rolls through the Heartland
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Northbound traffic on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit was backed up at least one mile for 2.5...
3 injured, including baby, in one of two crashes on I-57 near West Frankfort exits

Latest News

Southern Seven Head Start will resume classes on Monday, September 13.
Southern 7 head start reports two locations are temporarily closed
Cape County public health reports 3 new deaths on Monday, August 30.
Cape Co. public health reports 3 deaths
On Monday, August 30, the Egyptian Health Department reported 162 new positive cases of COVID-19.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 162 new cases of COVID-19
On Monday, August 30, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 128 new cases of COVID-19.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 128 new cases of COVID-19