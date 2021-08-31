Carbondale Warming center celebrates serving $50,000 meals

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Warming Center will celebrate for serving $50,000 meals on Tuesday, August 31 at 9 a.m.

According to Carbondale Warming Center the amount of meals they served is equivalent to feeding people in a sold out Busch Stadium.

Since the CWC reopened in December 2019 it has served over 300 men, women and children.

In addition more than sixty guests have found permanent housing because of the assistance given at the Center.

A short ceremony will be held at the center located at 608 E. College Street.

They said certificates will be presented to organizations and community members who helped provide or serve meals to guests.

“It takes a village, and because of ours, we have been able to feed those who are hungry and provide a safe, warm space for our most vulnerable population. However, we have nearly run out of money to pay our staff and keep the doors open. For us to continue our mission, we need financial support from the community, which has proved to have deep compassion for our guests,” said Carmalita Cahill, CWC Executive Director.

The Carbondale Warming Center are asking for the community’s support via monthly donations through GiveButter.

They also said anyone can sign up to make a one time donation or set up a recurring monthly gift of their chosen amount.

To make a donation or set up a recurring gift please visit the website.

For more information contact Carbondale Warming Center Executive Director Carmalita Cahill at 314- 312- 2539.

