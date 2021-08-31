Heartland Votes
Carbondale City Council reinstates mask mandate, approves ordinance mandating city employees receive vaccine

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city council voted to reinstate a city-wide mask mandate and approved an ordinance mandating city employees get vaccinated.

The council meeting was held on Monday, August 30 where the city council unanimously voted to reinstate the mask mandate, effective immediately. They also approved an ordinance adopting a policy mandating Carbondale city employees receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

They said the mask mandate reinforces Governor JB Pritzker’s statewide mandate, which requires masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The city’s mandate also requires all employers within the city require employees to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible or when employees interact with customers, regardless of their vaccination status.

“The vaccines are the best way to protect our community. My hope is that anyone who was vaccine-hesitant before is comforted by the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, and will make an appointment to be vaccinated. By getting the vaccine, we can better combat the Delta variant and help our community move past this pandemic,” said Mayor Mike Henry.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Illinois, the City of Carbondale said in a news release it is encouraging all eligible residents to get vaccinated to best protect themselves, their families and their neighbors, as well as help ensure our community’s long-term economic recovery.

