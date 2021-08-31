Cape Girardeau school board meets to discuss district quarantine numbers, possible mask mandate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Schools all across the Heartland continue to battle the spread of COVID-19 in their hallways and classrooms.

According to the latest update on the Cape Girardeau School District’s website, there are 27 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 23 are students and the other four are staff.

That number does not include the number of people who have had close contact with a positive case and are in quarantine.

The Cape Girardeau School Board will meet on Tuesday night.

According to the school district’s spokesperson, they will share the district’s latest quarantine numbers and discuss implementing a mask mandate.

Before the school year started, Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass said mask requirements may be implemented if the district’s attendance fell below 90 percent.

Noelle Williams will have more on what the board decided on Heartland News at 10.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.