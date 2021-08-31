Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau school board meets to discuss district quarantine numbers, possible mask mandate

Before the school year started, Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass said mask requirements may be...
Before the school year started, Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass said mask requirements may be implemented if the district’s attendance fell below 90 percent.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch and Noelle Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Schools all across the Heartland continue to battle the spread of COVID-19 in their hallways and classrooms.

According to the latest update on the Cape Girardeau School District’s website, there are 27 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 23 are students and the other four are staff.

That number does not include the number of people who have had close contact with a positive case and are in quarantine.

The Cape Girardeau School Board will meet on Tuesday night.

According to the school district’s spokesperson, they will share the district’s latest quarantine numbers and discuss implementing a mask mandate.

Before the school year started, Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass said mask requirements may be implemented if the district’s attendance fell below 90 percent.

Noelle Williams will have more on what the board decided on Heartland News at 10.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit was backed up at least one mile for 2.5...
3 injured, including baby, in one of two crashes on I-57 near West Frankfort exits
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night in...
Driver identified in McCracken Co. deadly crash
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Masks will be required indoors statewide in Illinois starting on Monday, August 30, regardless...
New mask mandate goes into effect in Illinois

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 on...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 104 new cases of COVID-19
Due to positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, Marshall County schools will do...
Marshall Co., Ky. schools to hold virtual learning Fri., schools closed Tues.
The Carbondale city council voted to reinstate a city-wide mask mandate and approved an...
Carbondale City Council reinstates mask mandate, approves ordinance mandating city employees receive vaccine
The Saint Francis Healthcare System gave an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday,...
Saint Francis Healthcare System gives update on COVID-19 patients