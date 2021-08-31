Cape Girardeau police say they’re seeing increase in vehicle break-ins

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say vehicle break-ins are increasing in the parking lot of a Cape Girardeau neighborhood.

Personal items including purses, cell phone accessories and firearms are being stolen; and police are warning owners to lock their vehicles.

“We have seen a sharp increase in vehicle break-ins. Specifically, the area of Lexington and Amblewood area,” said Sergeant Joey Hann.

He said this is the time of year when he sees an increase in vehicle break-ins.

“Usually, something like this, it’s going to be one group that feels comfortable in that area. It might be someone who lives in that area or walks that area on foot commonly and is familiar with the territory,” he said.

Hann said it’s personal items that tend to get stolen the most.

“The one consistent thing that we notice is that the vehicles that are being broken into and the items that are being stolen, it’s vehicles that are left unsecured and it’s valuables that are left out in the open. Those are the two biggest things that we warn people against,” he said.

The best way to make sure that your personal items will not get stolen, is to make sure your doors are locked, and your personal items are not in plain view of anyone walking by.

“As always, fundamentals are the best. Secure your vehicle. Make sure your doors are locked. Try to hide any valuables that you may have. Lock them in the trunk if possible. Or at least conceal them under the seat,” said Sgt. Hann.

He also suggested parking in a well-lit area and try to monitor your vehicle.

“The prevalence of Ring cameras and security camera and things like that. We always encourage residents to not only install something like that if they can. But then also take full advantage of all the services,” he said. “Make sure that they’re aware of Nextdoor apps and anything that they might have in the community so that they can communicate with other people in the area and possibly be aware when something like this happens.”

If you are a victim of a vehicle break-in, you should immediately call your local police department and file an incident report.

