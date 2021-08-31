Ameren crews heading to Louisiana to help restore power after Hurricane Ida

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri and Illinois crews are heading to Louisiana later this week to help with the restoration of power in communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

The storm has left all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other residents in Louisiana without power.

Ameren said they will be sending 300 members to help Entergy, an electric provider in Louisiana.

Personnel and contractors, including lineworkers, fleet, logistics and safety, will be leaving from operating centers across Illinois and Missouri throughout the week of August 29.

Their deployment is expected to last two weeks.

Ameren said the crews heading to Louisiana are voluntary members of the electric power industry’s mutual assistance network through the Edison Electric Institute.

In the past, Missouri and Illinois Ameren crews have helped restore power to residents affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017, Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.