25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday,...
The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 1.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, August 31.

The health department said a man in his 50s passed away from the virus.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 2
  • 13-17 years - 5
  • 18-64 years - 15
  • 65 and up - 3

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 183
  • Released from isolation - 3,747
  • Deaths - 68

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 1.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

