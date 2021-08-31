25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, August 31.
The health department said a man in his 50s passed away from the virus.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 2
- 13-17 years - 5
- 18-64 years - 15
- 65 and up - 3
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 183
- Released from isolation - 3,747
- Deaths - 68
The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 1.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.