25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, August 31.

The health department said a man in his 50s passed away from the virus.

The newly reported cases are:

0-12 years - 2

13-17 years - 5

18-64 years - 15

65 and up - 3



A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 183

Released from isolation - 3,747

Deaths - 68

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 1.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

