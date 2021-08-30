Heartland Votes
Tracking our rain chances for tonight and Tuesday

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Clouds from the remnants of Ida are continuing to stream in from the south, we are watching for some outer rain bands later today into the overnight hours too. Outside of Ida, we are also watching for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in our northern counties too. The extreme heat of last week is a distant memory, as highs today will only be in the mid 80s across most of the area. More rain from Ida will impact our far southeastern counties in KY and TN. Officially, Calloway county and Weakley counties are under a Flash Flood Watch. 1 to 3 inches of rain possible in those counties. Some drier air will work back into the Heartland by the middle of the week. Temperatures will dip back into the 50s Thursday and Friday morning!

