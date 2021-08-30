Police respond to deadly stabbing, shooting within 3 hours

Heartland Votes
Dyersburg Police responded to a stabbing that left one person dead and three other critically injured and deadly shooting early Saturday morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Dyersburg Police are investigating two deadly, violent crimes that took place within a three hour time frame early Saturday, August 28.

Officers were first called to the bar Chequers at 1:52 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.

When they arrived, the officer found four people with stab wounds in the parking lot following some sort of fight after leaving the bar.

All four victims were transported by private vehicles to a nearby medical facility.

Police said one of the victims, 22-year old Jadarius Jenkins, died from his injuries and the other three victims suffered critical injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police arrested 25-year-old Robert T. Chesser in connection with the stabbings.

Chesser was charged with first degree murder and three counts of criminal attempt first degree murder.

While officers investigated the stabbing, off duty officers were called in and sent the outside of West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg, due to the gathering of a large crowd at the hospital.

Deputies from the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist with securing the inside of the hospital.

Police said some individuals were disorderly.

While officers were attempting to clear the parking lot, a gun was fired.

Police said Ayana T. Johnson, 46 of Dyersburg, pulled out a concealed handgun from her waistline and fired off a shot into the air.

Johnson reportedly told officers she shot in the air after a group of individuals attempted to hurt her son. She was cited for discharging a firearm in the city limits.

As the crowd started to disperse at 4:49 a.m., officers were called a report of a shooting victim on Countryman Street.

Responding officers said they found Kenneth W. Griffin, 43 of Dyersburg, dead on the side of the road.

His bicycle was discovered next to his body.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting death of Griffin is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-285-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS.

