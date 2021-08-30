Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New mask mandate goes into effect in Illinois

Masks will be required indoors statewide in Illinois starting on Monday, August 30, regardless...
Masks will be required indoors statewide in Illinois starting on Monday, August 30, regardless of vaccination status.(unsplash.com)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A new mask mandate went into effect statewide on Monday, August 30 in Illinois.

Mask will be required indoors for all Illinois residents, regardless of vaccination status.

The reinstated mandate was announced by Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike on Thursday, Aug. 26.

They said this is due a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates across the state and low vaccination rates.

The Delta variant is a factor in the rise of cases throughout the state and the U.S.

While face coverings are not required outdoors, masks are strongly encouraged in crowded outdoor settings like festivals and concerts as well as for activities that require close contact with people who are not vaccinated.

A date to lift the mask mandate has not been set.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 20-year-old Christina N. Cox.
20-year-old girl formerly missing in Williamson County now located
Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in...
Steam locomotive rolls through the Heartland
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
As of Saturday evening, Hurricane Ida was a Cat 2 hurricane in the east-central Gulf of...
Hurricane Ida could bring clouds, rain to southeastern counties in the Heartland on Tuesday

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
On Saturday, August 28, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 89 new...
Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 89 new cases of COVID-19
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center will begin the treatments Saturday.
Two southeast Missouri monoclonal infusion treatment centers open
A total of 762,174 adults entered to win $1 million. Meanwhile, 47,544 youth entered for a...
Final winners of Kentucky’s Shot at a Million announced