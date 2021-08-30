New mask mandate goes into effect in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A new mask mandate went into effect statewide on Monday, August 30 in Illinois.

Mask will be required indoors for all Illinois residents, regardless of vaccination status.

The reinstated mandate was announced by Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike on Thursday, Aug. 26.

They said this is due a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates across the state and low vaccination rates.

The Delta variant is a factor in the rise of cases throughout the state and the U.S.

While face coverings are not required outdoors, masks are strongly encouraged in crowded outdoor settings like festivals and concerts as well as for activities that require close contact with people who are not vaccinated.

A date to lift the mask mandate has not been set.

