Muggy With Rain & Storms Today

Monday morning will remain mild in the low to mid 70s with sticky conditions outside. More clouds today than sun. As tropical moist air continues to filter in over the Heartland from the south due to Hurricane Ida, this will make it feel very muggy outside. Hurricane Ida will continue to weaken into a tropical storm then depression as it moves further inland. A frontal system moving in from our northwest and Ida moving in from the south will cause potential for showers and a few storms today. Heavier rain from Ida looks to stay just off to the south and east of the Heartland, but there still is potential for areas of western Kentucky and Tennessee to see 2+” of rain. We will monitor the track closely that could impact rainfall totals through Tuesday. High temps today will sit in the mid/upper 80s.

As a cold front will pass through mid-week bringing very comfortable weather with days finally not feeling so humid. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s during that time.

-Lisa

