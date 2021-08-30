Heartland Votes
Advertisement

MO woman helps hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many volunteers are on the ground helping the hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents impacted by the storm.

One Missouri woman shares her story of what she’s experiencing.

”Our accessibility is very limited right now,” said Sue Krueger.

Sue Krueger is in her 16th year of volunteering with American Red Cross.

Monday we caught up through a video call since she’s currently in Louisiana.

Krueger said this hurricane volunteer experience is different than previous ones.

“Our experience is that this is worse than Katrina was and it was pretty challenging,” said Krueger.

Her shelter at this high school gym in Amite, La currently relies on just one generator for air conditioning.

Right before our video call her running water went out.

“We’re kind of cutoff,” said Krueger.

Krueger provided pictures showing down power lines and trees around the gym.

Even though Krueger’s living situation isn’t ideal she still sees the positive.

“We’re all good here and our shelter survived and that was the goal. Nobody got hurt, our roof didn’t fly off,” said Krueger.

The worst of the storm is over in that area but she said she’s about to feel the aftermath at the shelter.

“We’re expecting people who have trees on their houses to find their way here. Right now, accessibility is really tough and we’ve had to send out the fire department to rescue some people and bring them to us,” said Krueger.

In the meantime, she hopes more people volunteer their time to help with natural disasters.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a 20-year-old woman reported missing in Williamson County on Saturday,...
Woman reported missing in Hurst found safe
Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in...
Steam locomotive rolls through the Heartland
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Northbound traffic on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit was backed up at least one mile for 2.5...
3 injured, including baby, in one of two crashes on I-57 near West Frankfort exits

Latest News

Masks will be required indoors statewide in Illinois starting on Monday, August 30, regardless...
New mask mandate goes into effect in Illinois
On Tuesday, August 31, Governor Beshear will have flags at half-staff for overdose awareness...
Flags soar at annual half- staff for overdose victims
Illinois puts their new mask mandate into effect on Monday, August 30.
On Monday, August 30, Illinois puts into effect their new mask mandate
The $100K that was awarded to Crittenden County Fiscal Court will help repair Allen Lane, Amos...
$100K awarded to Crittenden County Roads for storm damage