MO woman helps hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many volunteers are on the ground helping the hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents impacted by the storm.

One Missouri woman shares her story of what she’s experiencing.

”Our accessibility is very limited right now,” said Sue Krueger.

Sue Krueger is in her 16th year of volunteering with American Red Cross.

Monday we caught up through a video call since she’s currently in Louisiana.

Krueger said this hurricane volunteer experience is different than previous ones.

“Our experience is that this is worse than Katrina was and it was pretty challenging,” said Krueger.

Her shelter at this high school gym in Amite, La currently relies on just one generator for air conditioning.

Right before our video call her running water went out.

“We’re kind of cutoff,” said Krueger.

Krueger provided pictures showing down power lines and trees around the gym.

Even though Krueger’s living situation isn’t ideal she still sees the positive.

“We’re all good here and our shelter survived and that was the goal. Nobody got hurt, our roof didn’t fly off,” said Krueger.

The worst of the storm is over in that area but she said she’s about to feel the aftermath at the shelter.

“We’re expecting people who have trees on their houses to find their way here. Right now, accessibility is really tough and we’ve had to send out the fire department to rescue some people and bring them to us,” said Krueger.

In the meantime, she hopes more people volunteer their time to help with natural disasters.

