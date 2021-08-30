Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man drowns after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man drowned after he jumped off a 125-foot-tall cliff Saturday afternoon.

The patrol says Thomas Painter, 41, of Bosworth, jumped from the cliff at the 64.5 mile marker.

Cliff Jumping is not super common, but it is definitely a recreational activity being done at the Lake of the Ozarks.

“It is something we see, we don’t see a lot of it. Most of the areas that people do cliff jump are private property,” said Trooper Brian Geier.

Cliff jumping can come with many dangers.

“The biggest danger is you just never know what is under the surface of the water and how deep it is,” said Trooper Geier.

MSHP Water Patrol says although cliff jumping is legal, it is illegal to go on private property without the owners permission in order to cliff jump.

This is Troop F’s fifth drowning of August and eleventh drowning this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic on I-57 near the West Frankfort exit was backed up at least one mile for 2.5...
3 injured, including baby, in one of two crashes on I-57 near West Frankfort exits
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday night in McCracken...
Driver killed in single vehicle crash
Masks will be required indoors statewide in Illinois starting on Monday, August 30, regardless...
New mask mandate goes into effect in Illinois

Latest News

On Tuesday, August 31, the Carbondale Warming Center will be celebrating over the $50,000 in...
Carbondale Warming center celebrates serving $50K in meals
Southern Seven Head Start will resume classes on Monday, September 13.
Southern 7 head start reports two locations are temporarily closed
Cape County public health reports 3 new deaths on Monday, August 30.
Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths
On Monday, August 30, the Egyptian Health Department reported 162 new positive cases of COVID-19.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 162 new cases of COVID-19
Tennessee National Guard answers the call for help after Hurricane Ida
Tennessee National Guard answers the call for help after Hurricane Ida