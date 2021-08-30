Man drowns after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks

NEAR GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man drowned after he jumped off a 125-foot-tall cliff Saturday afternoon.

The patrol says Thomas Painter, 41, of Bosworth, jumped from the cliff at the 64.5 mile marker.

Cliff Jumping is not super common, but it is definitely a recreational activity being done at the Lake of the Ozarks.

“It is something we see, we don’t see a lot of it. Most of the areas that people do cliff jump are private property,” said Trooper Brian Geier.

Cliff jumping can come with many dangers.

“The biggest danger is you just never know what is under the surface of the water and how deep it is,” said Trooper Geier.

MSHP Water Patrol says although cliff jumping is legal, it is illegal to go on private property without the owners permission in order to cliff jump.

This is Troop F’s fifth drowning of August and eleventh drowning this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.