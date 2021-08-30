Heartland Votes
Man arrested for breaking into camper, arguing with woman inside

Jerry W. Davis, 48 of Paducah, was arrested for breaking into a camper in Barlow, Ky.
Jerry W. Davis, 48 of Paducah, was arrested for breaking into a camper in Barlow, Ky.(Source: Ballard County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested for breaking into a camper with a woman inside on Saturday, August 28.

Ballard County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Barlow in reference to a man trying to break into a home.

When they arrived, the deputies said the heard a woman screaming from inside a camper on the property.

The deputies entered the camper.

After a brief struggle, the deputies said they were able to take 48-year-old Jerry W. Davis into custody.

Deputies said Davis got into the camper from an outside storage box that led to a cabinet inside of the camper. Once inside, he began to argue with the woman who lives at the camper.

Davis was booked into the Ballard Count Detention Center on the following charges: burglary second degree, menacing, resisting arrest and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.

