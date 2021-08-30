Local Electric Company shares thoughts on Louisiana Power Outages

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a million people along the Gulf Coast are without power after being hit by Hurricane Ida.

A local electric company shares some of the challenges people are going to face as workers race to restore the power.

“It’s not something they’re going to have up tomorrow,” said Keith Kincaid, project manager at Cotner Electric.

Keith Kincaid tells me depending on how extent the damages are in Louisiana he’s not sure how long it will take to restore power.

“They can bring the hospitals and some of the government buildings probably have stand by generators. But the rest of the people are going to be without power, without air conditioning, without refrigeration, and that’s really tough,” said Kincaid.

The transmission lines which carry electricity from the power plants to homes have been destroyed.

“They’re like on usually 100-foot towers and they gotta put those towers back up before they can stream the new lines.Those are like 230,000-volt transmission lines. They can’t just lay on the ground temporarily they have to be up on towers because that high voltage can actually jump through air,” said Kincaid.

Each line must be kept separated.

“That’s why they have the big insulators on those big transmission towers that are several feet long,” said Kincaid.

A spokesman for Ameren Missouri says if they are prepared to send people and equipment if needed.

