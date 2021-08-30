Illinois State Police arrest man for homicide in Johnson County

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A 68-year-old Goreville man was arrested on charges of First Degree Murder.

The Illinois State Police investigated the crime on Saturday at 11:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of Dutchman Lake Road, Johnson County, Ill.

Larry Cavitt is accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old Joseph Geyman of Tunnel Hill.

He is in custody at the Massac County Jail.

