Humane Society recovers dogs ahead of Hurricane Ida

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society made a journey down to Louisiana to rescue dogs before Hurricane Ida landed, but they returned back to the Heartland with more dogs that expected.

“It’s like they knew they were getting saved,” Tracy Poston, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri said.

Posten and 3 others with the Humane Society of Southeast MO made a drive to Cara’s House- Ascension Parish Animal Shelter in Sorrento, LA to rescue dogs ahead of Hurricane Ida.

When they arrived, Poston said they were not prepared for what they saw.

“Definitely did not know that the dogs were all living in wire crates in cowstalls,” Poston said.

She said the Louisiana shelter that operated on fairgrounds outdoors, was in no way equipped to make it through storm. A trip intended to return with 7 rescued dogs quickly turned into 10.

“When you walk through and you see them sitting in a wire crate knowing what’s going to happen, it’s really hard to fill every single crate you have in that van,” Poston said.

“I suspect many don’t survive unless they can find a shelter. It’s devastating it’s a brutal killer” Charlotte Craig, chairwoman for the Humane Society Board of Directors said.

Craig explained this is not the first time they have taken in dogs in an event like this.

“It was a no brainer, if we had a serious situation where we needed to make room for more dogs because of a storm or a tornado, or an earthquake we would want people to help us out,” Craig said.

Poston said some of the dogs do have medical issues, and are accepting donations from anyone willing to help.

“We have 3 pets that are heartworm positive and some of the other dogs have medical issues that need to be addressed as well,” Poston said

Poston said they looking to find new home for the dogs.

