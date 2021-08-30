Flags soar at annual half- staff for overdose victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announces on Monday, August 30, that a half-staff will be conducted for overdose awareness day.

The flags will be lowered to half- staff on Tuesday, August 31.

According to Gov. Beshear the overdose awareness day is an annual event to raise awareness for drug overdoses.

He also say the event is to reduce the stigma of drug related deaths and to acknowledged the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations to join.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.