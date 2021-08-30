Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Muggy with rain, storms possible

A frontal system moving in from our northwest and Ida moving in from the south will cause...
A frontal system moving in from our northwest and Ida moving in from the south will cause potential for showers and a few storms today.((Source: CNews/Jennifer Rapert))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Monday is starting off muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

It will feel very muggy this afternoon as tropical moist air continues to filter in over the Heartland from the south due to Hurricane Ida.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

A frontal system moving in from our northwest and Ida moving in from the south will cause potential for showers and a few storms today.

Heavier rain from Ida looks to stay just off to the south and east of the Heartland, but parts of western Kentucky and Tennessee could see up to 2 inches of rain. We will monitor the track closely and the impact of rainfall totals through Tuesday.

A cold front will pass through mid-week bring very comfortable temps and less humidity.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 20-year-old Christina N. Cox.
20-year-old girl formerly missing in Williamson County now located
Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in...
Steam locomotive rolls through the Heartland
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
As of Saturday evening, Hurricane Ida was a Cat 2 hurricane in the east-central Gulf of...
Hurricane Ida could bring clouds, rain to southeastern counties in the Heartland on Tuesday

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Muggy With Rain & Storms Today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
On this Sunday, temperatures will still be hot and muggy.
First Alert: hot and muggy
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook