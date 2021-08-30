First Alert: Muggy with rain, storms possible

(KFVS) - Monday is starting off muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

It will feel very muggy this afternoon as tropical moist air continues to filter in over the Heartland from the south due to Hurricane Ida.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

A frontal system moving in from our northwest and Ida moving in from the south will cause potential for showers and a few storms today.

Heavier rain from Ida looks to stay just off to the south and east of the Heartland, but parts of western Kentucky and Tennessee could see up to 2 inches of rain. We will monitor the track closely and the impact of rainfall totals through Tuesday.

A cold front will pass through mid-week bring very comfortable temps and less humidity.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

