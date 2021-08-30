Driver killed in single vehicle crash

Heartland Votes
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday night in McCracken County.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The driver of a pick-up truck was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday night, August 29.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on the 4000 block of Oaks Road in McCracken County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a full size truck was traveling north when he went off the right side of the road and hit a guard rail.

The truck then flipped and hit a utility pole.

The name of the driver has not been released, pending family notification.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office investigated the crash.

Reidland Farley Fire Department and Larry Stovesand’s Towing assisted at the scene.

The crash did impact traffic.

The road was closed for approximately 90 minutes.

