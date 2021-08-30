Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to mechanical issue

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry halted service on at noon on Monday, August 30 due to a mechanical issue.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the ferry is expected to be out of service through at least Wednesday, September 1.

During the temporary closure, a mechanic team will be evaluating the problem and working to the needed parts to make a repair.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The ferry is the only direct route between the two states.

