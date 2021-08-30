All lanes of I-57 shutdown near West Frankfort exit

Heartland Votes
Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed to traffic near mile post 66 in Franklin County, Illinois.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed to traffic near mile post 66 in Franklin County, Illinois.

This is near the West Frankfort exit.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, there have been traffic crashes in the area.

They sent out a text alert at 7:09 a.m. on Monday, August 30 to urge drivers to find alternate routes and to avoid the area.

