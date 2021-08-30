Heartland Votes
Advertisement

79 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 30.
The Perry County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 30.(CBS News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 30.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 10
  • 13-17 years- 11
  • 18-64 years - 44
  • 65 and up - 14

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 225
  • Released from isolation - 3,681
  • Deaths - 67

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 1.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a 20-year-old woman reported missing in Williamson County on Saturday,...
Woman reported missing in Hurst found safe
Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in...
Steam locomotive rolls through the Heartland
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
As of Saturday evening, Hurricane Ida was a Cat 2 hurricane in the east-central Gulf of...
Hurricane Ida could bring clouds, rain to southeastern counties in the Heartland on Tuesday

Latest News

Masks will be required indoors statewide in Illinois starting on Monday, August 30, regardless...
New mask mandate goes into effect in Illinois
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
On Saturday, August 28, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 89 new...
Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 89 new cases of COVID-19
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center will begin the treatments Saturday.
Two southeast Missouri monoclonal infusion treatment centers open