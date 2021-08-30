79 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 30.

The newly reported cases are:

0-12 years - 10

13-17 years- 11

18-64 years - 44

65 and up - 14



A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 225

Released from isolation - 3,681

Deaths - 67



The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 1.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

