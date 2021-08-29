Heartland Votes
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing 20-year-old

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 20-year-old Christina N. Cox.
(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURST, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page they are looking for 20-year-old Christina N. Cox.

She was last seen at the Freedom Bar in Hurst, Ill. on Friday, August 27.

Cox was wearing a pink plaid mini dress.

She is considered a missing person.

If you have any information, contact the Williamson County Sheriff at 618-997-6541. You can also contact the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-8477.

