Williamson County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing 20-year-old
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURST, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page they are looking for 20-year-old Christina N. Cox.
She was last seen at the Freedom Bar in Hurst, Ill. on Friday, August 27.
Cox was wearing a pink plaid mini dress.
She is considered a missing person.
If you have any information, contact the Williamson County Sheriff at 618-997-6541. You can also contact the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-8477.
