Williamson County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing 20-year-old

HURST, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page they are looking for 20-year-old Christina N. Cox.

She was last seen at the Freedom Bar in Hurst, Ill. on Friday, August 27.

Cox was wearing a pink plaid mini dress.

She is considered a missing person.

If you have any information, contact the Williamson County Sheriff at 618-997-6541. You can also contact the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-8477.

