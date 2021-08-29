Wakonda State Park will be having patriotic glow paddle kayaking lesson

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Wakonda State Park is inviting the public to come participate in their patriotic glow paddle kayaking lesson.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 11, at 8 p.m.

According to Missouri State Park kayaks will be supplied and decorated with glow sticks for the participants.

They also said that the almost full moon will help provide light to their night on the water.

Children must be at least 10-years-old to participate and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the entire program.

The Missouri State Park says that all their rules and regulations will apply.

They said this is a family oriented event and alcohol and tobacco products are not allowed while participating in the glow paddle program.

There is a $5 registration fee and registration is required to have.

Space will be limited and participants should be comfortable around water.

The Missouri State Parks ask that visitors follow social distancing guidelines and protect themselves and others.

Wakonda State Park is located at 32836 State Park Road, LaGrange, Mo, 63448.

For more information about the public meeting or other events at the park call 573-655-2280.

For registration information visit their website and enter Glow Paddle in the search text box.

For more information on state parks and historic sites visit the park website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.