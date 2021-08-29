Paducah Police Department reports missing 15-year-old

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department reports 15-year-old Caltaveion L. Smith missing.

According to Paducah Police he was last seen at 1420 Park Ave, Paducah, Ky, 42001.

He weighs 150 pounds and is 5′9 with black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown at this time of the description of his clothing.

If you have any information please contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

