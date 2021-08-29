Heartland Votes
Paducah Police Department reports missing 15-year-old

On Sunday, August 29, Paducah Police Department reported Caltaveion L. Smith, 15, missing.
On Sunday, August 29, Paducah Police Department reported Caltaveion L. Smith, 15, missing.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department reports 15-year-old Caltaveion L. Smith missing.

According to Paducah Police he was last seen at 1420 Park Ave, Paducah, Ky, 42001.

He weighs 150 pounds and is 5′9 with black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown at this time of the description of his clothing.

If you have any information please contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

