Local utility crews assist in Hurricane Ida

Poplar Bluff, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Utility workers are in Louisiana to help assist in recovery following tropical Storm Ida.

Two trucks and four utility line crew workers out of Poplar Bluff are joining 32 other Missouri utility workers, to help with the expected Hurricane Ida damage in Alexandria, Louisiana.

“They called us Thursday and just asked us to be on standby just in case they needed somebody and then it was like 2 hours later said yes this is coming so can you have crews here by Saturday morning,” Lyndell Coleman, Superintendent of Poplar Bluff Municipal Utilities said.

Coleman said this isn’t the first time his crew has assisted in post hurricane recovery.

“We’ve been to Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, we’ve even been out to North Carolina” Coleman said.

When he received a call for the Missouri Public Utility Alliance requesting their assisting once again, he and coworkers agreed without a hesitation.

“They just love going down and helping and just the reaction of people. They bring them tea out; they bring them snacks out” Coleman said.

In a press release by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance, it states,

“Mutual aid crews from Missouri hometown utilities assisted Alexandria and other area utilities twice in storm recoveries last year, repairing damage caused by Hurricane Laura (August 2020) and Hurricane Delta (October 2020).”

Coleman said the communities they assist love to see the crews especially after a storm like the one on it way.

“You pull into a subdivision that’s hadn’t had power in 2 or 3 days. They just really take care of them and they just love seeing their electric coming back on,” Coleman said.

Other Missouri crews from Carthage, Higginsville, Independence, Lebanon, Nixa, and Palmyra are also traveling to assist in Hurricane recovery

