First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re going to finish out the weekend with another hot and humid late summer day. Although official heat advisories have been dropped, peak afternoon H.I. numbers will still likely peg in the 100 to 105 range, thanks to air temps in the low 90s and dew points in the mid 70s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible again, but rain chances are looking a touch lower than they previously did for today. After a quiet, muggy night tonight.....shower and storm chances increase Monday into Monday night as the circulation around Ida begins to move in.

Hurricane Ida will strike SE Louisiana today as a powerful Cat 4 or 5 storm....after which it will weaken and begin to move north into Mississippi. The outer circulation north of Ida will help squeeze out a better chance of thunderstorms in the Heartland Monday and Monday night. Heavy downpours will be possible. Highs should back off a bit Monday, but it will still be humid. The low will pass to our southeast on Tuesday...with some strong northeast to northerly breezes and some rain. However, latest model data has pushed the heavy rains right to the southeastern edge of the Heartland on Tuesday, so heavy rainfall is looking like less of a threat. As the system moves away Tuesday night it will leave behind a dry and much less humid pattern for the remainder of the week.

