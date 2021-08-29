First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Rain chances will be increasing and temperatures decreasing over the next couple of days as the remnants of Ida approach from the south. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight....but will increase Monday and Monday night. Heavy downpours look to be a threat as the storms could line up from west to east. Highs Monday should stay below 90 but it will still be warm and humid. On Tuesday the low will pass by to our southeast. It continues to look like we will be on the northwest edge of the rain shield Monday night into Tuesday...so rain chances will be highest over Ky and Tn and lower over Mo and IL. By Tuesday afternoon drier and cooler air will begin to blow in from the northwest.

The second half of the week looks very pleasant as we get into dry and mild northerly flow for a few days. This will be the lowest dew point air in several weeks....and will allow for some clear and cool nights. By next weekend an upper ridge will begin to build again....leading to a dry but warmer first weekend of September.

