Steam locomotive rolls through the Heartland

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in...
Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A large steam locomotive made it’s way through the Heartland today.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy Number 4014 tracked it’s way from Poplar Bluff, with a stop in Scott City and onto Chester, IL.

This is part of a 10-state tour including states like Texas, Louisiana, Colorado and more.

Barb Elfrink made the journey with her family and wanted to make sure her grandson saw the locomotive.

“I explained to him on the way here that, that is how trains used to be and they aren’t like that anymore. I wanted him to be able to see the difference and we talked about how it runs on steam instead of diesel,” Elfrink said.

Brian Durbin is following this steam engine as it tracks it’s way through Missouri and Illinois.

“It’s just a moving monument to the industrial technology of the country,” Durbin said. “It’s a great piece of living history and quite frankly it’s just neat to watch.”

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service.

It returns to Cheyenne, Wyoming after it’s stop in Denver, Colorado on Labor Day weekend.

