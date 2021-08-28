Heartland Votes
Paducah Police Department reports missing teenager

On Saturday, August 28, the Paducah Police Department reported a teen missing.
On Saturday, August 28, the Paducah Police Department reported a teen missing.(Paducah Police Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police Department reports a missing teen on Saturday, August 28.

According to PPD, Deonna A Harper, 15, was last seen on 2400 of Washington St.

She is 5′9 and weights 170 lbs.

Her hair is orange/brown and she has brown eyes.

They said she was last seen wearing a white top, multicolored jogging pants, with a blue jean jacket and a gold necklace.

If you have any information please contact the Paducah Police Department.

