Hurricane Ida could bring clouds, rain to southeastern counties in the Heartland on Tuesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of Saturday evening, Hurricane Ida was a Category 2 hurricane in the east-central Gulf of Mexico, moving northwest.

The hurricane is in an area of low shear and warm water, which is very favorable for strengthening.

The latest official forecast from NHC has Ida moving ashore in SE Louisiana Sunday as a powerful Cat 4 hurricane.

After that it will slow down and weaken as it moves north up the Mississippi Valley.

The latest model outlooks take the remnant low just southeast of the Heartland on Tuesday.

This will be close enough to give us clouds, rain and even some wind, especially in southeastern counties, e.g. the Bootheel, Tn and Ky.

There could a sharp cut-off to the heavy rain, from 3 or 4 inches southeast to less than an inch northwest.

Winds are not expected to be very strong, but could still gust to 20 or 30 mph...first from the east and then the north, as the low moves past. As with all tropical systems, this forecast is very ‘path-dependent’ and could change significantly if the forecast path shifts.

