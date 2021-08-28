Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 89 new cases of COVID-19

On Saturday, August 28, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19.(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 55
  • Total cases - 10,083
  • Total deaths - 136

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 34
  • Total cases - 6,055
  • Total deaths - 78

