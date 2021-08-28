Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 89 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

New cases - 55

Total cases - 10,083

Total deaths - 136

Franklin County:

New cases - 34

Total cases - 6,055

Total deaths - 78

