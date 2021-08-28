Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health dept. reports 89 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 55
- Total cases - 10,083
- Total deaths - 136
Franklin County:
- New cases - 34
- Total cases - 6,055
- Total deaths - 78
