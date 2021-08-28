First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Isolated showers developed Saturday afternoon, a sign that our upper ridge is finally weakening a bit. Those showers will fizzle after sunset, but a few more showers and storms will likely pop up again on Sunday afternoon. Otherwise we’ll have highs near 90 with high humidity levels, putting peak H.I. numbers just above 100 again. NWS has decided not to continue the Heat Advisory, but it won’t be much different.

Longer-term, all eyes are on Hurricane Ida. Ida is forecast to move into SE Louisiana Sunday as a Cat 4 hurricane. After that, the forecast path takes the remnant depression just south of our area on Tuesday. This is close enough to bring some wind and rain, although there could be a sharp cut-off from SE to NW, with the Bootheel, Tn and Ky most likely to be affected with heavier tropical rains, and gusty northeast winds. In the wake of Ida the rest of the week will be much less humid as winds become northerly.

