First Alert: another hot and humid weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures are very slowly backing down but it is still going to be a hot and humid and mostly dry final weekend of August.

Brian Alworth says heat advisories have been extended another day as we’re likely to see highs in the low 90s and heat index numbers in the 100 to 105 range this afternoon.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible but most areas look dry.

Sunday is looking very similar with maybe a slight uptick in thunderstorm chances by late afternoon or evening.

Otherwise seasonably hot and humid again with highs near 90.

The week ahead will be impacted by the eventual path of Ida.

He says latest model handling of the low has pushed the path just slightly to the west but that is to say a little closer to our region.

He also says this increases our rain chances especially Monday night through Tuesday night.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely on Monday well in advance of the system but Tuesday will likely see the closest pass of Ida with mostly cloudy, wet and cooler but humid conditions.

Efficient tropical rainfall could bring some heavier amounts to our southeastern counties especially Ky and Tn.

Behind Ida it will clear out and become much less humid for the second half of the week.

