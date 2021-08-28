Annual youth fishing day at Finger Lakes State Park

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Finger Lakes State Park announces on Saturday, August 28, that they are inviting children to their ninth annual fishing day on the banks of Peabody Lake.

The day of fishing will be on Sunday, September 12, at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to Missouri State Parks the kids will learn basic fishing skills.

They also said children under the age of 12 can compete to receive prizes for biggest fish, most fish and first fish caught.

They will be providing fishing poles and bait for the first 25 guest who sign up in advance.

The Missouri State Parks ask that visitors follow social distancing guidelines and protect themselves and others.

Finger Lakes State Park is located at 1505 E. Peabody Road, Columbia, Mo, 65202.

Please contact the park office at 573-773-5315 to register.

For more information about the event or about other events at the park call 573-443-5315.

For more information on state parks and historic sites visit the park website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.