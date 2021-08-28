Heartland Votes
Florida toddlers, believed to be abducted, found safe

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Police say the suspect was apprehended and the two kids were found safe and returned to their family.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story below:

Police are searching for two toddlers in Florida believed to have been abducted.

An Amber Alert was issued for Teddy Jones, Jr. and Shantese Jones, both two years old, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. They were last in the 1000 block of Everitt Avenue in Panama City, Florida.

Teddy Jr. and Shantese are described to both be 2 feet and 8 inches tall. Teddy Jr. weighs about 37 pounds and Shantese weighs about 30 pounds. Both have black curly hair, black eyes and were last seen wearing T-shirts and a diaper.

Police believe they are in the company of 34-year-old Teddy Jones. He is wanted for questioning in the abduction of the two children by the Panama City Police Department.

Jones is described to be 6 feet tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has black hair, black eyes and a large tattoo on his left arm, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jones and the children may be traveling in a 2007 black Honda Accord with the Florida license plate number QKTU5 8. It is reported a back passenger window has strips of duct tape at the top.

Panama City Police Department said Jones is considered a danger to himself and others.

They advice people to not approach him if located and instead call 911 or the police department at 850-872-3112.

