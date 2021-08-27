Two southeast Missouri monoclonal infusion treatment centers open

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - In an effort to help COVID-19 patients feel milder symptoms, Missouri state leaders are opening antibody treatment centers in seven counties, including two in the southeast region.

Starting Saturday, people will be able to come to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to receive the infusion treatment. Butler County’s Emergency Management Director calls this a great resource for the community and southeast Missouri region.

“The research is showing its very successful of keeping people from having to be admitted to the hospital,” Meyers said.

And that’s why monoclonal treatment is more desired.

Robbie Meyers wants to see more of it in Butler County.

The center’s Chief Quality Officer, Marcus Selvidge said the minimally painful process takes just about two hours.

“It’s a protein that is going to block the virus from getting into the cell, the human cell so that’s why it reduces the symptoms drastically shortly after the infusion,” Selvidge said.

While this isn’t a new concept, it’s a way to reach more of the community.

“This will make it more accessible and more convenient for a larger number of people,” Meyers said.

As the delta variant rapidly spreads, more patients are admitted to the hospital.

The center’s chief executive officer, Rick Naegler is hopeful this will free up some space.

“The staff at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center are working hard, they work a lot of hours, they’ve picked up a lot of different shifts, but I have to complement their dedication day in and day out,” Naegler said.

Meyers encourages you to talk with your provider to see if you’re eligible for the treatment.

The infusion centers are located at the Miner Nursing Center and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Both regional infusion centers in Miner and Poplar Bluff will provide the state-funded infusion treatments for 30 days.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.