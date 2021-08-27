Twilight Parade to be led by Illinois healthcare workers

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Healthcare workers will be the Grand Marshals at this year’s Twilight Parade.

The Du Quoin State Fair and Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement on Friday.

“Since early last year, our brave healthcare heroes have kept Illinois communities safe as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of residents in every corner of the state,” Pritzker said. “Their ceaseless dedication to providing the best possible care for their neighbors saved lives. I look forward to honoring their sacrifices during this year’s Twilight Parade and I urge all Illinois residents to show their appreciation by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Woody Thorne from Makanda and Dr. Brent Reifsteck from Tolono will be representing the state’s healthcare workers.

“We are proud to have our frontline healthcare workers and spiritual leaders take center stage to kick off the 2021 Illinois State Fair,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “It is their hard work and dedication that have seen us through this past year and half which now allows us to welcome folks back to the Du Quoin State Fair.”

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m.

The Du Quoin Fair runs from Friday, August 27 through Monday, September 6.

