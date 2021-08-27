Southeast Missouri State University COVID-19 incentive program to help get students vaccinated

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The push is on to get Southeast Missouri State University vaccinated. Today nurses were on hand to as the university offered the first of their free clinics to students. Not only will they be protected from the virus, SEMO is offering an incentive program.

”We’ve called this the giveaway get away.”

Southeast Vice President Debbie Below is talking about the new COVID-19 incentive program. She wants everyone to learn more about the vaccine and what it can do to their own personal health.

“The way that the program is going to work is that if a student were to come today for example the vaccine clinic that we have happening in the University center today. And this is the first time their participating in a vaccination they would receive 25 dollars toward Redbucks to spend on campus or a 25-dollar gift card to our bookstore,” said Dr. Below.

And students who are already vaccinated can also enter their information for prizes throughout the semester.

“I think everybody would like to see COVID really held at bay and diminished in our community. So, our hope is simply to provide one more tool kit to protect all of us against COVID-19,” Dr. Below said.

Bryenne Mitchell is a senior from the Saint Louis area.

“I was actually very surprised, but I thought it was a good way to kind of motivate some students into getting vaccinated because people want a full break, but an even longer thanksgiving break. And you could just pack your stuff up and go home and finish the semester online it seems fun to me, said Mitchell.”

Dr. Below hopes this program will allow students, faculty, and staff to feel good and confident to use this vaccine as one more tool to fight COVID-19.

“And so, the incentive is a tool to do that and were seeing a number of communities, states, institutions of higher education really lots of businesses across the country identifying the incentive as a way to encourage everyone to learn more about the vaccine,” said Dr. Below.

