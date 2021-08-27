Pope Co. man arrested for child pornography

GOLCONDA, Ill. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Golconda man was arrested on child pornography charges.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), Kaleb Schutt was arrested following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

He was taken into custody after ISP Division of Criminal Investigation officials and agents with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office conducted a search at a home in Golconda on Thursday, August 26.

Schutt was booked into the Saline County Jail and charged with distribution of child pornography (class X felony), possession with intent to disseminate child pornography – victim under age 13 (class X felony) and possession of child pornography – victim under the age of 13 (class 2 felony).

He is awaiting a bond hearing.

ISP said no further details will be released at this time, but ask the public to come forward if they have any additional information regarding possible illegal conduct by Schutt. ISP investigators can be contacted at 618-845-3740, ext. 281.

