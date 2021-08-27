Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pope Co. man arrested for child pornography

Kaleb Schutt, 19 of Golconda, was arrested following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)...
Kaleb Schutt, 19 of Golconda, was arrested following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.(Source: Illinois State Police)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLCONDA, Ill. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Golconda man was arrested on child pornography charges.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), Kaleb Schutt was arrested following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

He was taken into custody after ISP Division of Criminal Investigation officials and agents with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office conducted a search at a home in Golconda on Thursday, August 26.

Schutt was booked into the Saline County Jail and charged with distribution of child pornography (class X felony), possession with intent to disseminate child pornography – victim under age 13 (class X felony) and possession of child pornography – victim under the age of 13 (class 2 felony).

He is awaiting a bond hearing.

ISP said no further details will be released at this time, but ask the public to come forward if they have any additional information regarding possible illegal conduct by Schutt. ISP investigators can be contacted at 618-845-3740, ext. 281.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for...
Gov. Pritzker issues new statewide indoor mask mandate, requires COVID-19 vaccine for educators, health care workers
Police said on Friday morning that Sarah J. Norman, 34, was found and in good health.
Missing woman found safe
JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
Boone County, Mo. prosecutor charges boyfriend in deaths of teacher, her daughter
Southeast Missouri State University announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Southeast Mo. State University announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

Latest News

Twilight Parade to be led by Illinois healthcare workers
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
House hit by gunfire in Marion, Ill.
House hit by gunfire in Marion, Ill.
Police said on Friday morning that Sarah J. Norman, 34, was found and in good health.
Missing woman found safe