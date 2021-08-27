Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Marine from Missouri among those killed in Kabul airport attack

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a deadly bombing Thursday at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.(Missouri Rep. Nick Schroer)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (KY3) - A U.S. Marine from Missouri was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a deadly bombing Thursday at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz from St. Charles County died in the attack, according a Facebook post from Missouri State Rep. Nick Schroer.

Rep. Schroer issued the following statement:

“Today please pray for Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz who paid the ultimate sacrifice yesterday serving our nation. This young marine was from St. Charles County and is a true American hero. Keep his family in your prayers today.

Thank you for your service young man! God Bless you and your family, Marine.”

Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley says he spoke to Schmitz’s family and offered condolences. He issued the following statement via Twitter:

U.S. and Afghan officials say Thursday’s attack outside of the Kabul airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for...
Gov. Pritzker issues new statewide indoor mask mandate, requires COVID-19 vaccine for educators, health care workers
Police said on Friday morning that Sarah J. Norman, 34, was found and in good health.
Missing woman found safe
JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
Boone County, Mo. prosecutor charges boyfriend in deaths of teacher, her daughter
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State

Latest News

Gov. Parson ends existing COVID-19 state of emergency, replacing it with more “targeted” order
A substitute teacher at Herrin High School was transported to an area hospital on Friday...
Brief lockdown at Herrin High School following ‘incident’
Kaleb Schutt, 19 of Golconda, was arrested following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)...
Pope Co. man arrested for child pornography
Twilight Parade to be led by Illinois healthcare workers