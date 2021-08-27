Hot and humid with isolated showers through the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. It was another hot and humid day across the Heartland with most areas staying dry. We are monitoring a few isolated storms across Southern Illinois this evening. Heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning will be the main threats with any storms that develops. Outside the storms it will remain warm and humid this evening. If you are heading to any football games we will see kick off temperatures in the lower to middle 80s with late evening temperatures in the upper 70s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

For Saturday and Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies early with a few clouds developing during the afternoon hours. There will be a chance for a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms to develop. Highs will be in the lower 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

We are watching Hurricane Ida which could impact our weather next week. At this time it appears the center of Ida will stay to our east placing the worst part of the storm to our east as well. This is still many days away and a lot could change, so please stay up to date on the latest forecast.

