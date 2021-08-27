Home hit by gunfire; police searching for suspect

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of South Russell Street.

Officers were called to the area just before 2 a.m. on Friday, August 27 to investigate a report of shots fired.

They found that a home had been hit by several bullets.

There were people inside of the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was hit by the gunfire.

Police said a short time after the shooting, a dark gray SUV was seen leaving the area. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Marion Police Department Detective Eggemeyer at 618-993-2124 ext. 1204.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

