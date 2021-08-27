Heat Advisory Extended For Today

Heartland Votes
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Light to patchy fog possible again this morning with temperatures in the low 70s and very sticky conditions outside. The heat advisory has been extended through 7PM Friday for heat index values ranging from 100-105F during the afternoon. Actual high temps will reach the low 90s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with a few areas having increasing clouds to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm by the afternoon that could produce heavy rain.

A dry Friday evening with temperatures dropping into the low 70s and staying humid.

Hot, humid, and dry heading into Saturday, but Sunday will have more clouds and higher chance of storms in the forecast. Added cloud cover with rain/storms will assist keeping temperatures cooler in the mid 80s next week. Keeping an eye on tropical storm Ida that could bring portions of the Heartland heavy rain by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

-Lisa

