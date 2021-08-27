Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker to make stop at ‘Carbondale Mixer’

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make a stop in Carbondale on Friday morning, August 27.

The governor will be attending the Carbondale Mixer hosted by Southern Illinois University and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce.

The event is being held at the SIU Student Services Building from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

According to the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, the event is an opportunity to mix and mingle with state and federal elected officials and business professionals from the Carbondale area.

Coffee and refreshments are served at the event as participants visit with each other.

