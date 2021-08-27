Gov. Parson ends existing COVID-19 state of emergency, replacing it with more “targeted” order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has terminated the executive order that established the current state of emergency that began on March 13, 2020.

“In the nearly 18 months we operated under this Executive Order, we have responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing unprecedented levels of resources and support,” Parson said. “This Order enabled us to respond to the unknown and everchanging needs of our state. Now, we know how to fight this virus and have a solution to ending the pandemic with the vaccine. Today, we are terminating this order as our situation no longer demands an expansive emergency declaration.”

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the new executive order established a more ”targeted State of Emergency declaration.”

This would allow state agencies to request a waiver to prevent statues and regulations from hindering their operations.

The new order scales back the number of waivers in effect.

Statutory or regulatory waivers approved during the prior executive order that are still in place as of the start of the new order will remain in place.

The order activates the Missouri National Guard for continued mission support in recovery operations.

New waivers will be aimed at supporting the state’s health care system.

“We are returning to normal, but we must continue providing needed resources and support while more Missourians choose COVID-19 vaccination and are protected from serious illness,” Parson continued.

