Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Parson ends existing COVID-19 state of emergency, replacing it with more “targeted” order

(Governor Mike Parson/Twitter)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has terminated the executive order that established the current state of emergency that began on March 13, 2020.

“In the nearly 18 months we operated under this Executive Order, we have responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing unprecedented levels of resources and support,” Parson said. “This Order enabled us to respond to the unknown and everchanging needs of our state. Now, we know how to fight this virus and have a solution to ending the pandemic with the vaccine. Today, we are terminating this order as our situation no longer demands an expansive emergency declaration.”

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the new executive order established a more ”targeted State of Emergency declaration.”

This would allow state agencies to request a waiver to prevent statues and regulations from hindering their operations.

The new order scales back the number of waivers in effect.

Statutory or regulatory waivers approved during the prior executive order that are still in place as of the start of the new order will remain in place.

The order activates the Missouri National Guard for continued mission support in recovery operations.

New waivers will be aimed at supporting the state’s health care system.

“We are returning to normal, but we must continue providing needed resources and support while more Missourians choose COVID-19 vaccination and are protected from serious illness,” Parson continued.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for...
Gov. Pritzker issues new statewide indoor mask mandate, requires COVID-19 vaccine for educators, health care workers
Police said on Friday morning that Sarah J. Norman, 34, was found and in good health.
Missing woman found safe
JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
Boone County, Mo. prosecutor charges boyfriend in deaths of teacher, her daughter
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State

Latest News

A substitute teacher at Herrin High School was transported to an area hospital on Friday...
Brief lockdown at Herrin High School following ‘incident’
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Marine from Missouri among those killed in Kabul airport attack
Kaleb Schutt, 19 of Golconda, was arrested following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)...
Pope Co. man arrested for child pornography
Twilight Parade to be led by Illinois healthcare workers