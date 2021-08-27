First Alert: Heat advisory extended for today, pop-up storms possible

(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog is possible this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are very warm and muggy in the low 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but a few areas will see increasing clouds to partly cloudy skies.

There is a 20 percent chance for a pop-up shower or storm which could produce heavy rain.

Afternoon highs will be hot in the low 90s, but heat index values will range from 100-105 degrees. This is why the heat advisory has been extended through 7 p.m. today.

This evening will be dry and muggy in the low 70s.

Saturday will be hot, humid and dry.

Clouds will start to move into the Heartland on Sunday increasing our chance for storms.

Added cloud cover with rain and storms will help keep temperatures cooler in the mid 80s next week.

We are monitoring Tropical Storm Ida, which will likely become a hurricane later today. There are still a lot of questions as to the exact track Ida will take. There is a chance parts of the Heartland could see heavy rain by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

