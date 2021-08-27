Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Friday Forecast

Yet another hot and humid day....plus....tracking Ida....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re finishing out the work week with one more hot and very humid day; afternoon highs look to be around 90 to 94 with peak heat index numbers around 100 to 106. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible but most areas will be rain-free. Over the weekend the upper ridge continues to slowly weaken, and we’ll see temps back off a bit with highs ‘only’ near 90. A few more thunderstorms could develop as well, especially by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Hurricane Ida will likely be a major hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana coast late in the weekend. After that the trajectory is not certain, but latest models are steering the actual low a little to our southeast early next week. This would put us on the drier and less potent northwest side of the system. However it is still likely that we’ll get brushed with some of the moisture and rain from Ida about Monday thru early Wednesday....with heavier amounts over our southeastern counties. As the system moves away, however, it should leave behind some dry and less humid weather later next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for...
Gov. Pritzker issues new statewide indoor mask mandate, requires COVID-19 vaccine for educators, health care workers
JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
Boone County, Mo. prosecutor charges boyfriend in deaths of teacher, her daughter
Paducah Police said Sarah J. Norman, 34, was reported missing early Thursday morning, August 26.
Police searching for missing woman
Southeast Missouri State University announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Southeast Mo. State University announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heat Advisory Extended For Today
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 8/27
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 8/27
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heat Advisories extended through tomorrow evening.
Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/26.
First Alert 5pm forecast for 8/26