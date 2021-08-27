First Alert Friday Forecast

We’re finishing out the work week with one more hot and very humid day; afternoon highs look to be around 90 to 94 with peak heat index numbers around 100 to 106. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible but most areas will be rain-free. Over the weekend the upper ridge continues to slowly weaken, and we’ll see temps back off a bit with highs ‘only’ near 90. A few more thunderstorms could develop as well, especially by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Hurricane Ida will likely be a major hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana coast late in the weekend. After that the trajectory is not certain, but latest models are steering the actual low a little to our southeast early next week. This would put us on the drier and less potent northwest side of the system. However it is still likely that we’ll get brushed with some of the moisture and rain from Ida about Monday thru early Wednesday....with heavier amounts over our southeastern counties. As the system moves away, however, it should leave behind some dry and less humid weather later next week.

